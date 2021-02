Ms. Lametric C. Mackey passed away on Jan. 31, 2021, at her home. She was 42.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Laurel Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lorman under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.