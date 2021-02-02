expand
February 2, 2021

Vera Mae Guidry

By Staff Reports

Published 8:20 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A memorial service for Vera Mae Guidry will be Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in the Chapel of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home at 11 a.m.

Vera M. Guidry passed away on Jan. 20, 2021, in her home following a brief illness. She was 62. She was a dealer for Waterview Casino and had attended Beech Grove M.B. Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander and Ruby Williams; her brothers, James Ollie Williams, Alfred Williams and Ray Williams; and her sisters, Mary Cooksey and Rosa Turner.
She is survived by her son, Keajon Guidry of Tulsa, Okla.; her two daughters, Tanika Short and Jahnedrah Moore, both of Morgan City, La.; her brothers, Eddie Williams and Dillard Williams, both of Vicksburg; and her sisters, Estella Brooks of Vicksburg and Ella Williams of Houma, La.; and five grandchildren.

