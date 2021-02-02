expand
February 2, 2021

VWSD releases details on recent COVID-19 activity

By Tim Reeves

Published 11:56 am Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The Vicksburg Warren School District on Monday released its most-recent COVID-19 activity report for the week ending Jan. 29. The report was also provided Monday to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

The District reported seven positive COVID-19 cases involving students and five more involving teachers and staff.

The report also showed that 15 students were quarantined due to possible exposure.

At Beechwood Elementary, officials reported one new positive case involving staff and two cases involving students. Three students were quarantined.

River City Early College High School had three positive cases involving students, and three other students were quarantined.

One member of the staff at Redwood Elementary School tested positive, with five students quarantined.

At Sherman Avenue Elementary School, one member of the school’s staff tested positive and two students were quarantined.

One staff member and one student tested positive at Vicksburg High School. At Warren Central High School, one student tested positive and two others were quarantined.

Warren Central Junior High School reported one positive case involving a member of the school’s staff.

