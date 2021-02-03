expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy basketball player Ra’Darius Turner had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds in a 59-56 double-overtime loss to Benton Academy on Tuesday.

Basketball roundup: PCA’s season ends; WC swept by Northwest Rankin

By Staff Reports

Published 11:01 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Porter’s Chapel Academy went down fighting in the MAIS District 4-2A boys’ basketball tournament, but it still went down.

The Eagles’ season ended with a 59-56 loss to Benton Academy in double overtime in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday.

Benton advanced to play top-seeded Greenville Christian Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Manchester Academy in Yazoo City. Only the top four among the five teams in the district will move on to the Class 2A South State tournament next week, so Benton advanced with its win in Tuesday’s elimination game.

Lawson Selby led PCA with 14 points and seven rebounds, and was one of four players in double figures. Radarius Turner had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Chris Taylor scored 12 points.

PCA’s girls’ team had a first-round bye in the district tournament and will play Greenville Christian Thursday at 4 p.m. The Lady Eagles have already clinched a spot in the South State tournament.

Northwest Rankin 72, Warren Central 58
Davion James scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Northwest Rankin went 8-for-9 from the foul line as a team in the final period to defeat Warren Central on Tuesday.

Levionne Lindsey added 13 points and Caleb McCoy scored 11 for Northwest Rankin (13-6).

Warren Central (2-16) held an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 24-6 in the second and 26-16 in the fourth.

Travis Williams led Warren Central with 14 points, Taylor Mitchell scored 13 and Del’Jayvien Harried had nine.

Warren Central’s next game will be against Clinton in the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament, on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.

Girls
Northwest Rankin 56, Warren Central 40
Courtney Bilbo and Lexus Keyes scored 12 points apiece to lead Northwest Rankin past Warren Central (5-16) in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

Ta’Miya Sims finished with 12 points for Warren Central, which will next play in the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament on Monday. Its opponent and game time have not yet been determined. The tournament will be played at Warren Central Junior High.

More News

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Basketball roundup: PCA’s season ends; WC swept by Northwest Rankin

Raymond Bernard English

Local

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Crime

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Local

Mississippi College recruiting musicians for its marching band

Local

Synergy for safety: ERDC partners with local fire department for increased protection

Local

St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

Local

Monsour releases initial campaign finance report

COVID-19

VWSD releases details on recent COVID-19 activity

News

Beechwood’s Whittington says teaching is about building strong relationships

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to an attempted carjacking Saturday

COVID-19

Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Warren County drive-thru site

Business

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

Local

Board of Mayor and Aldermen to honor former Chief Armstrong

Local

City court begins amnesty period on past fines

Local

Harper files suit against Warren County Board of Supervisors in Federal Court

Local

Supervisors extend COVID-19 orders, mask mandate through March 1

Local

McMillin sworn in as county’s prosecuting attorney

COVID-19

Community rallies in prayer for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

Business

Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors names Top Producers for 2020

COVID-19

January ends as Warren County’s worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State lawmakers debate quicker purge of voter rolls

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Calnan honored by the Mississippi Theatre Association

Crime

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

COVID-19

Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Business

Roberts: Making Mississippi a healthier place one meal at a time