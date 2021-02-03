Basketball roundup: PCA’s season ends; WC swept by Northwest Rankin

Porter’s Chapel Academy went down fighting in the MAIS District 4-2A boys’ basketball tournament, but it still went down.

The Eagles’ season ended with a 59-56 loss to Benton Academy in double overtime in the first round of the district tournament on Tuesday.

Benton advanced to play top-seeded Greenville Christian Thursday at 5:15 p.m. at Manchester Academy in Yazoo City. Only the top four among the five teams in the district will move on to the Class 2A South State tournament next week, so Benton advanced with its win in Tuesday’s elimination game.

Lawson Selby led PCA with 14 points and seven rebounds, and was one of four players in double figures. Radarius Turner had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Chris Taylor scored 12 points.

PCA’s girls’ team had a first-round bye in the district tournament and will play Greenville Christian Thursday at 4 p.m. The Lady Eagles have already clinched a spot in the South State tournament.

Northwest Rankin 72, Warren Central 58

Davion James scored 12 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, and Northwest Rankin went 8-for-9 from the foul line as a team in the final period to defeat Warren Central on Tuesday.

Levionne Lindsey added 13 points and Caleb McCoy scored 11 for Northwest Rankin (13-6).

Warren Central (2-16) held an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but was outscored 24-6 in the second and 26-16 in the fourth.

Travis Williams led Warren Central with 14 points, Taylor Mitchell scored 13 and Del’Jayvien Harried had nine.

Warren Central’s next game will be against Clinton in the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament, on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High.



Girls

Northwest Rankin 56, Warren Central 40

Courtney Bilbo and Lexus Keyes scored 12 points apiece to lead Northwest Rankin past Warren Central (5-16) in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday.

Ta’Miya Sims finished with 12 points for Warren Central, which will next play in the MHSAA Region 4-6A tournament on Monday. Its opponent and game time have not yet been determined. The tournament will be played at Warren Central Junior High.