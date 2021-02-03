Graveside service for Irene Lillian Morant will be Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Cedar Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Sunday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services with family present.

Irene accepted the Lord Jesus Christ has her Savior and was a member of Mt.Carmel Baptist Church.

She leaves to mourn her transitioning her siblings, Shirley J. Lewis, Mary A. Brooks, Georgia Lee (Jame) Lee, Nora S. (Travis) Stanford, Geneva Nompoint and Alzonia Baxter Jr.; her loving companion of many years, Jessie Pinkney; a host of other family members and friends.

Irene Lillian Morant transitioned on Feb. 1, 2021, at the age of 68.