February 3, 2021

Lucius Jackson Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 10:48 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Memorial services for Lucius Jackson Jr. will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium.

Lucius Jackson Jr. passed away on Jan. 31, 2021. He was 78. He had worked as a pipeline worker and was of the Baptist faith.  \

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lucius Jackson Sr. and Lizzie McGloster. 

He is survived by his sons, Gregory Jackson, Terry Liggins, Marvin Burns, all of Vicksburg, and Garry Promise of Florida; his daughters, Felcious Johnson, Betty Phillips, both of Texas, Sherry Promise and Latrice Promise, both of Vicksburg; his brothers, Carl Jackson and Michael Jackson both of Vicksburg; and a sister, Toni Jackson.

