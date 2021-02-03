expand
Ad Spot

February 3, 2021

Raymond Bernard English

By Staff Reports

Published 10:55 am Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Raymond Bernard English died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson. He was 82.

Mr. English was born on Jan. 15, 1939, in West to Mary Lou Ellis English and Barrett Sullivan English. He was the President/CEO and co-founder of Foam Packaging, Inc.

Mr. English was proceeded in death by his parents, Mary Lou Ellis English and Barrett Sullivan English; a brother, Alvin Donald English; a brother-in-law, James Pegg; and grandsons, Andrew Thomas Prudhomme, and Dalton Gene Rice. 

He is survived by his wife, Nora Catherine Dickerson English; a son, Steven Ray English, and wife, Robin, of Vicksburg; daughters, Tammy English, of Jackson and Lou Ann English Evans and husband, Gene, of Brandon and Mitzi English Busby and husband, Chris, and Kimberly English Joseph, and husband, David, and Amber English Rice and husband, Jeremy, all of Vicksburg; a brother, Carlton Barrett English and wife, Karen, of Wilmington, N.C.; sisters, Sybil Lou Pegg of Memphis and Judy Ann Alley and husband, George, and Vanda Lenard and husband, Drew, all of Vaiden; a sister-in-law, Barbara Busbea English of Grenada; and 26 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Crossway in Vicksburg with Rev. TJ Tennison officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery in Vicksburg. 

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. until services.

Pallbearers will be Michael English, Stuart English, Jonathan Prudhomme, Paul Prudhomme, Reagan Dykes, Jared Smith, Cole English, Barrett Joseph and Watson Davenport.

Honorary pallbearers will be Eric English, Jordan Locke, Malcolm Dunaway, Jay Hearn, Corwayne Townsend, David Duke, Jesse Davenport, Tom Isaac, Mitch Leavel, Comelia Floyd, Calvin Allen and the employees of Foam Packaging.

More News

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Basketball roundup: PCA’s season ends; WC swept by Northwest Rankin

Raymond Bernard English

Local

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Crime

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Local

Mississippi College recruiting musicians for its marching band

Local

Synergy for safety: ERDC partners with local fire department for increased protection

Local

St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

Local

Monsour releases initial campaign finance report

COVID-19

VWSD releases details on recent COVID-19 activity

News

Beechwood’s Whittington says teaching is about building strong relationships

Crime

Crime reports: Police respond to an attempted carjacking Saturday

COVID-19

Hundreds receive COVID-19 vaccine at Warren County drive-thru site

Business

Lottery reports $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Vicksburg

Local

Board of Mayor and Aldermen to honor former Chief Armstrong

Local

City court begins amnesty period on past fines

Local

Harper files suit against Warren County Board of Supervisors in Federal Court

Local

Supervisors extend COVID-19 orders, mask mandate through March 1

Local

McMillin sworn in as county’s prosecuting attorney

COVID-19

Community rallies in prayer for an end to the COVID-19 pandemic

Business

Vicksburg Warren County Board of Realtors names Top Producers for 2020

COVID-19

January ends as Warren County’s worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic

Local

State lawmakers debate quicker purge of voter rolls

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg’s Calnan honored by the Mississippi Theatre Association

Crime

Woman convicted in killing Claiborne County toddler

COVID-19

Mississippians quickly fill new virus vaccine appointments

Business

Roberts: Making Mississippi a healthier place one meal at a time