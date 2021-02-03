expand
February 3, 2021

Rosie M. Harris

By Staff Reports

Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021

Private funeral services for Rosie M. Harris will be Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Grove M.B. Church with Rev. Desmond Guyton officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home. Immediate family only and social guidelines will be enforced.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home with strict social guidelines enforced. Facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.

Rosie M. Harris passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 84.

Mrs. Harris had worked as a registered nurse having graduated from Mississippi Vocational College, now known as Mississippi Valley State University, with a degree in nursing. She was also a mother of the church for Cedar Grove M.B. Church and past president of the choir.

She was preceded in death by her father, Oliver Enochs; mother; Sammie Mae Mims; brother, Dennis Enochs; and son, Fred Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Willie Harris Jr. of Vicksburg; sons, Reginald Harris of Vicksburg and Terry Harris of Clinton; brother, Oliver Enochs Jr. of Toledo, Ohio; sisters, Pearlie Pryor and Ella McQuirt both of Toledo, and Earline Frazier of Calhoun City; and seven grandchildren.

