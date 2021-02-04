Mr. Cornelius Walker passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 60.

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl Walker; three children; 18 grandchildren; one sister, Loretta Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Pastor Trollars Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.