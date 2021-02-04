expand
February 5, 2021

T’Kia Bevily

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing toddler

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:59 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

PORT GIBSON — A Mississippi woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of capital murder in the death of her 14-month-old stepdaughter.

T’Kia Bevily was sentenced after District Attorney Daniella Shorter’s decision not to seek the death penalty.

Bevily was convicted of capital murder for the October 2017 death of 14-month-old Jurayah Smith.

Bevily is Smith’s stepdaughter. The toddler’s father, Morris Bevily, is also charged with murder and was originally scheduled to stand trial this week, but that did not happen.

Morris and T’Kia Bevily were charged with the murder in 2019.

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

