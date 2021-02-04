expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Tommy Eugene Gray

By Staff Reports

Published 5:08 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Tommy Eugene Gray was born Feb. 25, 1962, and died Feb. 2, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Gray; brother, James Aaron Gray; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Chafton.

He is survived by wife, Karen Fisher Gray; mother, Donna Smith; stepfather, Allen Smith; stepmother, Charlotte Sue Gray; son, Joe Joe Burlew, Kristi Gray Neal; son Patrick Lee Gray; and 11 grandchildren.

Tommy was a hard working man who devoted 34 years of service to Ergon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time with his family and taking other children on guided hunting and fishing excursions. Tommy adored his family and enjoyed getting every one together for cookouts. Tommy was strong in his Christian faith and was a member of Utica Christian Church.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Utica Christian Church from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Tommy’s name to the Diabetes Foundation.

More News

Hot-shooting Rice rolls past Southern Miss

Game Plan

Missy Gators receive an unexpected bye in region tournament

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Hollingsworth joins the race for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Thompson qualifies to run for Vicksburg mayor

Local

New carts, irrigation system part of Clear Creek upgrades

Business

January jobs report shows ‘a faltering job market’

Local

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

Crime

Improper car tag leads to chase and arrest of fugitive

Crime

Vicksburg police seek information on fugitive

Crime

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing toddler

Local

Dana Road’s Gray wants to have a part in ‘shaping the next generation’

Business

Chamber opens enrollment for Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp program

Local

System improvements lead to savings for city’s natural gas customers

Local

Reeves extends mask mandate for most of state, including Warren County

COVID-19

Hundreds more appointments filled for county’s COVID-19 vaccine site

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony drug charge

Crime

Suspects arrested in connection to recent armed robbery

Local

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Crime

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Local

Mississippi College recruiting musicians for its marching band

Local

Synergy for safety: ERDC partners with local fire department for increased protection

Local

St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

Local

Monsour releases initial campaign finance report

COVID-19

VWSD releases details on recent COVID-19 activity

News

Beechwood’s Whittington says teaching is about building strong relationships