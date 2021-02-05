expand
Ad Spot

February 5, 2021

Troy Kimble files his campaign documents with the City Clerk's office Friday afternoon. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

By John Surratt

Published 4:55 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Editor’s note: The Vicksburg Post only reports on those individuals who have qualified for the election. An individual is not an official candidate until they file their paperwork with the clerk’s office.

 

Friday afternoon saw a rush of residents throwing their name into Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections, including Warren County Constable Troy Kimble.

Kimble qualified Friday to run for Vicksburg mayor. Kimble joins former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson and District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson as candidates in the Democratic Party primary on April 6. The winner of that primary will move on to the June 8 general election.

Kimble, who was elected constable in November 2018, nearly defeated North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield in the 2017 municipal elections. In that 2017 race, Kimble lost to Mayfield by less than 200 votes.

Kimble, in addition to serving as a constable, also works with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

The winner of the Democratic primary will join incumbent Mayor George Flaggs Jr., who is seeking his third term as mayor, and developer Daryl Hollingsworth, who filed his qualifying papers Friday.

Both Flaggs and Hollingsworth qualified as independents and will automatically be in the June 8 general election.

The deadline to qualify for the municipal elections is 5 p.m. Friday.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Hot-shooting Rice rolls past Southern Miss

Game Plan

Missy Gators receive an unexpected bye in region tournament

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Hollingsworth joins the race for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Thompson qualifies to run for Vicksburg mayor

Local

New carts, irrigation system part of Clear Creek upgrades

Business

January jobs report shows ‘a faltering job market’

Local

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

Crime

Improper car tag leads to chase and arrest of fugitive

Crime

Vicksburg police seek information on fugitive

Crime

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing toddler

Local

Dana Road’s Gray wants to have a part in ‘shaping the next generation’

Business

Chamber opens enrollment for Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp program

Local

System improvements lead to savings for city’s natural gas customers

Local

Reeves extends mask mandate for most of state, including Warren County

COVID-19

Hundreds more appointments filled for county’s COVID-19 vaccine site

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg woman faces felony drug charge

Crime

Suspects arrested in connection to recent armed robbery

Local

City receives grant to fund upgrades at former Carnegie Library building

Crime

Former Clinton pharmacist sentenced in massive pain cream fraud

Local

Mississippi College recruiting musicians for its marching band

Local

Synergy for safety: ERDC partners with local fire department for increased protection

Local

St. George postpones Lebanese Dinner

Local

Monsour releases initial campaign finance report

COVID-19

VWSD releases details on recent COVID-19 activity

News

Beechwood’s Whittington says teaching is about building strong relationships