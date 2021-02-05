Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections

Three more people filed papers to run for mayor as qualifying for city offices closed Friday.

The three qualifiers bring the total number of challengers to Mayor George Flaggs Jr.’s bid for a third term to four.

Among the qualifiers is Daryl Hollingsworth, who is running against Flaggs for the third time. Both qualified as independents.

Three candidates qualified as Democrats — former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson, District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson and former Vicksburg Police Lt. Troy Kimble.

Thompson served one term as South Ward Alderman and was defeated in a bid for a second term in 2017 by Alex Monsour. Jackson was elected District 3 supervisor in 2019. Kimble, who was an investigator with the Vicksburg Police Department, ran against North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield in 2017, losing by 150 votes.

Thompson, Kimble and Jackson will face each other in the April 6 Democratic primary. A runoff, if needed, will be held April 27.

Hollingsworth and Flaggs will be on the June 8 general election ballot with the Democratic Party nominee for mayor.

The mayor’s salary is $106,520.12 per year.

In other races:

• Alfred Lee Webb, who has been an accountant at Ameristar Casino for 27 years, qualified Friday afternoon. He will face incumbent North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield, who is seeking his fifth term on the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, in the April 6 Democratic primary.

The salary for aldermen is $85,224.67 per year. Since there is no Republican or independent challenger, the winner of the primary will win the seat.

• Democrats Vickie Bailey and Thomas “TJ” Mayfield will meet in the April 6 Democratic primary to determine who will face incumbent Alderman Alex Monsour. Monsour, a Republican, is seeking a second term and is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Bailey is a recreation aide with the city of Vicksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department and served as the city’s director of youth development before that department was eliminated.

Mayfield is a teacher at Vicksburg High School and the son of incumbent North Ward Alderman Michael Mayfield.

