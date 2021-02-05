expand
February 5, 2021

Former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson files his qualifying paperwork to run for mayor in the upcoming municipal elections. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Thompson qualifies to run for Vicksburg mayor

By Tim Reeves

Published 3:08 pm Friday, February 5, 2021

Editor’s note: The Vicksburg Post only reports on those individuals who have qualified for the election. An individual is not an official candidate until they file their paperwork with the clerk’s office.

 

Former South Ward Alderman Willis Thompson put his name in the hat to return to public service, this time vying for the city’s top position.

Thompson filed his qualifying papers Friday afternoon to compete for Vicksburg mayor in the Democratic Primary. Thompson and District 3 Supervisor Shawn Jackson are slated to compete for the Democratic nomination.

Incumbent George Flaggs Jr. has registered as an independent and will not have to take part in a party primary.

Thompson had served as South Ward Alderman until losing in 2017 by just eight votes to Alex Monsour. Monsour has qualified to run for re-election in the South Ward.

The deadline to qualify for the municipal election is Friday at 5 p.m.

