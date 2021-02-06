expand
February 7, 2021

The Salvation Army distributed school supplies to dozens of Warren County teachers Saturday morning. (John Surratt/The Vicksburg Post)

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

By John Surratt

Published 2:10 pm Saturday, February 6, 2021

The Vicksburg Salvation Army opened its doors Saturday to give area teachers an opportunity to stock up on school supplies for the remainder of the school year.

The distribution began at 10 a.m. and by 11:30, 75 teachers had visited the Salvation Army chapel to get binders, folders, pens, paper, tape and other items necessary for their classrooms, Maj. Jana Torgerson said.

“This is such a blessing,” said Vernessa Harrison, a kindergarten teacher at Sherman Avenue Elementary. “When I saw all those supplies, I wanted to cry. I spend a lot of my own money out of my check for my students. I donate to the Salvation Army; I tell my kids that if you want to receive, you have to give.”

“This is awesome; it’s wonderful,” said Donna Stokes, a teacher at Vicksburg Christian Academy.

Torgerson said the distribution was the suggestion of her auxiliary, which made the recommendation in August.

“We had some supplies in September and I gave them to Redwood Elementary,” she said.

Torgerson said Saturday’s distribution was organized after two truckloads of supplies from Walmart were delivered to the Salvation Army complex on Mission 66.

“They came in Jan. 30 and 31,” she said. “ We had so much I couldn’t store it, so I set up the distribution. There was no use holding on to so much stuff when it can be used now.”

Torgerson said she notified teachers about the distribution by posting an announcement on the Salvation Army’s Facebook page and tagging the Vicksburg Warren School District. She said members in the auxiliary who knew teachers told them and asked them to spread the word.

“I don’t like seeing things waiting, and these supplies were needed by the teachers,” Torgerson said. “I was glad to help.”

