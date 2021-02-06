expand
February 6, 2021

Video: WC football players find it tough to connect off softball pitcher

By Staff Reports

Published 10:27 am Saturday, February 6, 2021

Workouts and practices for high school baseball and softball just completed their second week, but it appears a few Warren Central football players need to spend some more time in the cage.

Thursday, three players — Chris Collins, Dontae Bell and Pernell DeFrance — stepped up to the plate to face Warren Central sophomore pitcher Abigail Morgan and learned they were both in the wrong sport and out of their league.

According to Warren County softball coach Dana McGivney, the three had been asking “for months” for the chance to face a softball pitcher. They got what they asked for.

In their plate appearances, each found limited success — or even contact — with Collins scoring the lone hit of the group.

“To be fair, Chris did hit a changeup, but he missed about eight before that,” McGivney said. “We have been trying to tell them that it wasn’t easy, but they didn’t believe us.”

The Lady Vikes — who in 2020 were undefeated when their season was cut short by COVID-19 shutdowns — began practices Jan. 25 and are scheduled to begin their season with the Warren Central Classic on Feb. 20.

