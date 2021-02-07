expand
Ad Spot

February 7, 2021

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

By Staff Reports

Published 10:35 am Sunday, February 7, 2021

The Vicksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Late Saturday, the department released the image of Jeanetta Wright-Grissom, 41, who was last seen Tuesday.

According to the release, Wright-Grissom was last seen leaving 2019 N. Locust Street on Tuesday at 9 a.m. driving a gray Ford SUV — possibly an explorer. The tag number on the vehicle is WAB-9285.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Wright-Grissom, they are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

More News

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Gators get tough draw against Provine in region tournament opener

Who’s Hot

BREAKING NEWS

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections

Local

Redwood’s Ming makes her classroom a ‘safe haven for my students’

Local

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Hollingsworth joins the race for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Thompson qualifies to run for Vicksburg mayor

Local

New carts, irrigation system part of Clear Creek upgrades

Business

January jobs report shows ‘a faltering job market’

Local

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

Crime

Improper car tag leads to chase and arrest of fugitive

Crime

Vicksburg police seek information on fugitive

Crime

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing toddler

Local

Dana Road’s Gray wants to have a part in ‘shaping the next generation’

Business

Chamber opens enrollment for Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp program

Local

System improvements lead to savings for city’s natural gas customers

Local

Reeves extends mask mandate for most of state, including Warren County