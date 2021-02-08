expand
February 8, 2021

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

By John Surratt

Published 12:37 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Aldermen Michael Mayfield and Alex Monsour presented street paving lists totaling 30 streets — 15 per ward — as the board discussed Monday a proposed $4 million paving project at a work session on capital improvements for the city.

The plan lays out $2 million in paving projects for each ward.

Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said the work session was the first of a series of monthly work sessions to discuss the city’s capital improvement needs. He said the next work session could be on infrastructure — the city’s water and sewer system.

“Right now, I’m just laying out the needs for $11 to $15 million in capital improvements to meet the needs of the future of Vicksburg,” Flaggs said. “That is because of the extreme growth and development of the city.”

Flaggs also said the board needs to look at a five-year repaving plan.

“Repaving doesn’t come every four years, it comes every year,” he said. “I’ve driven down many of these streets in the last eight years and I know that there’s a dire need for paving or repaving in the neighborhoods as well as the thoroughfares.”

Monsour said his list included “street where we really need to some paving.”

“This is only a drop in the bucket,” Mayfield said as he read through his list. “Every street in the North Ward needs paving.”

