expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

By Staff Reports

Published 5:17 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Vicksburg attorney Joseph “Lane” Campbell has been elected to the Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar. Campell represents the 9th Circuit Court District.

The Board of Commissioners is the governing body of The Mississippi Bar, which is composed of more than 10,000 attorneys. Members of the Board include statewide elected officers, as well as representatives from each of Mississippi’s Circuit Court Districts. 

Campbell is a member of Campbell & Edney law firm which was started in 2014 after having served for five years at the District Attorney’s Office for the 9th Judicial District as Assistant District Attorney.

According to a release from The Mississippi Bar, “Campbell has extensive experience in Youth Court, estate, criminal and guardian ad litem matters.” He currently serves as Youth Court prosecutor in Warren County.

Campbell has been a member of the Warren County Children’s Shelter advisory board for more than 10 years and is currently chairman.

He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi Honors College (biochemistry and biology, 2005) and the University of Mississippi School of Law (2008). He is a lifelong resident of Vicksburg, where he and his wife, the former Amy Calvert from Madison, raise three children and are expecting a fourth in February.

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections