expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Tommy Holt

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Another suspect connected to the Feb. 1 armed robbery of an individual at Motel 6 made an initial court appearance Monday.

Tommy Holt, 27, of Vicksburg, was arrested Sunday following a traffic stop on Clay Street. He had been sought for his participation in the armed robbery of an individual at Motel 6 on Feb. 1.

During his appearance in court, Holt was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery. Judge Angela Carpenter set Holt’s bond at $75,000.

 

In other reports:

• On Friday, at 9:04 a.m., officers responded to the Holiday Inn, 115 Cypress Centre, in reference to a theft. The victim reported someone stole $1,900.

• On Saturday, at 4:36 p.m., officers responded to Kids Academy, 1902 Washington St., in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported that he left his keys in his 2010 Chevrolet Impala and someone stole the vehicle.

• On Sunday, at 7:31 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 300 block of Bazinsky Road in reference to a burglary. The victim reported someone went into a storage shed stealing a box of tools, an air compressor and a welding machine. The total value of the missing items is reportedly $1,600.

• On Sunday, at 11:03 p.m., officers responded to a residence on the 1300 block of Harrison Street in reference to a burglary. The victim reported someone broke into their residence and stole a television, a PlayStation and a pair of clippers. Total value of the stolen items is $2,850.

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections