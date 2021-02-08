expand
Ad Spot

February 8, 2021

Warrenton Elementary School pre-K teacher Alyson Nichols leads a reading lesson in her classroom recently. (Cedric Tillman/Vicksburg Warren School District)

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

By Tim Reeves

Published 12:05 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the Educator of the Year nominees.

 

For many of the children in Alyson Nichols’ pre-K class at Warrenton Elementary, her classroom setting is likely the first time they have been in this kind of environment. They are learning how to be students, learning the very fundamentals that will propel them into kindergarten and beyond.

It also marks a chance for these students to learn how to interact with one another.

“I believe in building a relationship and having mutual respect for one another is most important,” Nichols said. “There is no limit to what you can do and I foster that in kids.”

Nichols is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year Award.

The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year on Feb. 17. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

Nichols earned an early childhood education and child development degree from Alcorn State University in 2016, and for the past five years, has taught pre-K at Warrenton Elementary. The Vicksburg Warren School District provides pre-K classes in each of the District’s elementary schools, with the exception of Bowmar Elementary.

Nichols said most of her students begin the year only knowing the letters in their name, but she sets a goal that each of them learn nearly the entire alphabet. She also works to connect her lessons to the world the students live in.

“My phrase is ‘let’s close our eyes and think about what we would see,'” Nichols said. “If students can relate to what they are learning, it becomes familiar to them, which I feel makes it easier to apply.”

She said some of her teaching strategies involve inviting speakers, videos, activities and conversations to “find a way to make a connection.”

“I try and make sure that the lessons are relatable, something that can connect students to the world,” she said. “I believe every child can learn, especially if they can relate.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Brady wins MVP as Buccaneers clobber Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Hall

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections

Local

Redwood’s Ming makes her classroom a ‘safe haven for my students’

Local

Kimble joins crowded field vying for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Hollingsworth joins the race for Vicksburg mayor

Local

Thompson qualifies to run for Vicksburg mayor

Local

New carts, irrigation system part of Clear Creek upgrades

Business

January jobs report shows ‘a faltering job market’

Local

AP-NORC poll: Americans are split on Trump’s impeachment

Crime

Improper car tag leads to chase and arrest of fugitive

Crime

Vicksburg police seek information on fugitive

Crime

Stepmother sentenced to life in prison for killing toddler

Local

Dana Road’s Gray wants to have a part in ‘shaping the next generation’