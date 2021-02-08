expand
Tallulah Academy baseball player Marsh Wood had three hits, including a triple, and pitched three scoreless innings in a 10-0 win over Porter’s Chapel Academy on Monday.

Tallulah Academy tops PCA in baseball season opener

By Staff Reports

Published 9:38 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Eleven months after their last season was cut short, high school baseball teams returned to the diamond.

Walker Sullivan went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Paul Michael Machen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Tallulah Academy beat Porter’s Chapel Academy 10-0 in the 2021 season opener on Monday night.

It was the first game for both teams since last March, when the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic halted and then eventually canceled the 2020 season.

Marsh Wood was 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for Tallulah, and also pitched three innings of scoreless ball. He struck out four, walked one, and allowed two hits. Hayes Hopkins pitched the last two innings.

Eight of Tallulah’s nine starters had at least one hit, and all of them scored a run.

Jace Riggs doubled and walked for Porter’s Chapel, which finished the game with five hits but left nine runners on base. Gage Palmer pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed nine runs, but only two were earned. He walked three batters and struck out four.

