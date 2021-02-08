Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Vicksburg attorney Blake Teller has been elected to serve as president-elect of The Mississippi Bar. Teller’s term as president-elect will begin at the 2021 annual meeting in July. He will be the 116th president of The Mississippi Bar.

Teller was raised in Vicksburg and was admitted to The Mississippi Bar in 1991. He began practicing law at the Jackson, Mississippi law firm of Brunini, Grantham, Grower and Hewes.

Blake returned to his hometown of Vicksburg in 1994 to practice law with his father, Landy Teller, and grandfather, Landman Teller, at what is now the law firm of Teller, Hassell & Hopson, LLP.

Blake completed his undergraduate education at the University of Mississippi in 1988, where he earned a B.B.A. in Banking and Finance. In 1991, Blake graduated with a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Vanderbilt University.

While at the University of Mississippi, Blake was a Forrest C. Mobley business scholar and a Mississippi Young Banker Scholar. He also was elected and served as president of the University of Mississippi Business School. At Vanderbilt, Blake was an Appellate Moot Court Finalist.

Teller has been active in local, state and national bar associations. He served as president of The Mississippi Bar’s Young Lawyers Division in 1998-1999 and served as a member of the Board of Bar Commissioners for The Mississippi Bar from 1997-2000, and again from 2009-2012.

Teller served as chair of the Real Property Section of the Mississippi Bar in 2007-2008; president of the Fellows of the Young Lawyers of the Mississippi Bar in 2010-2011; was inducted as a Fellow of the Mississippi Bar Foundation in 2015; served as chair of the Summer School CLE Committee for the summers of 2016 and 2017; and as chair of the Bench-Bar Relations Committee for 2018-2019.

He has served as president and secretary/treasurer of the Warren County Bar Association and Warren County Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division; Director-At-Large of The Mississippi Bar Young Lawyers Division; and delegate to the American Bar Association from the Young Lawyers Division. From 1995-1996, Teller served as a mock trial instructor for Vicksburg High School.

In his 29 years of practicing law, Teller has represented individuals, businesses, banks, and government entities in a variety of legal categories. He presently serves as the attorney for the Warren County Board of Supervisors, to which position he was appointed in December 2014. He also serves on the advisory board of Guaranty Bank & Trust Company in Vicksburg and has also served as a member of the Vicksburg Medical Center Board of Ethics.

Teller is very active within his community. He has served on the board of directors of the United Way of West Central Mississippi, as president in 2008 and campaign chair in 2005; the Rotary Club as president in 2011-2012; the YMCA Board of Directors as president-elect from 2018-2020; Vicksburg-Warren Chamber of Commerce as president in 2019; the Good Shepherd Community Center Board; on the Vicksburg Catholic School Board, as president in 2008; the First Presbyterian Church Kindergarten Board; and on the boards for Haven House family shelter and the Warren County University of Mississippi Alumni Association. In addition. Teller regularly provides pro bono legal services to these organizations and others in the community.

He is married to Stacey Mills of Jackson. Blake and Stacey have three children, Morgan Elizabeth, 26, Barrett Mills, 25, and Brandon Blake, 21. The Tellers are members of First Presbyterian Church in Vicksburg where Blake serves as an Elder.

The Mississippi Bar is composed of nearly 9,000 active members who are licensed to practice law in Mississippi.