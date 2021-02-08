expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Will S. Washburn

By Staff Reports

Published 5:52 pm Monday, February 8, 2021

Our Lord and Savior has called his angel, Will S. Washburn home. Will was born April 16, 1997, and passed from this earth on Jan. 19, 2021. His presence graced this world for 23 years.

Will was cherished by his proud parents, Stephen and Christy Washburn; and supported by family, Tyra, Joseph, Donna, Josie Tydlacka; and his aunt, his uncle and his cousins.

Will surpassed all expectations during his life. His strength and resiliency gained him the nickname “Iron Will.”

Will loved being outdoors. He spent many hours in the warmth of the sun enjoying nature.

A private prayer service was held with Brother Sam Riddell celebrating Will’s life. A wise man once said, “A perfect soul does not always come in a perfect body.” Will’s perfect soul is now free.

“For from Him and through Him and to Him are all things. All glory to Him forever.” Romans 11:36

We gratefully acknowledge the kindness and support of those who helped to make Will’s life complete including, Dr. Geri Weiland, Shelley Roberts, and the staff at the Children’s clinic of River Region Hospital in Vicksburg; Dr. Mike Nowicki, Dr. Phyllis Bishop, Dr. Collette Parker, Michelle Vancour, Terri O’Connor, and the staff of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson; Dr. William Thompson, Kristen Norris, Rashad Wright, Kelly Manor, and the entire Baptist Hospice staff of Yazoo City; Caregivers, Ethel Doby, Nicole Rucker, Bree Morris, Maribeth Lee, Marian Stewart; Lillie Wilson of Southern Healthcare; Annie Mitchell; Amada Villasana; Max Sanders, Theresa Saxton, Frank Webb and the employees of Webb’s Pharmacy.

Donations may be made in memory of Will to Friends of Blair E. Batson Children’s Hospital, 3900 Lakeland Dr., Suite 205, Flowood, Mississippi, 39232.

“With this child sent from God above comes stronger faith and richer love. And they will know the privilege given in caring for this gift from Heaven. Their precious charge, so meek and mild is Heaven’s very special child.” – Edna Massimilla

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections