expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Alcorn State football head coach Fred McNair. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

By Staff Reports

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

LORMAN — Alcorn State University announced Tuesday it will opt out of the 2021 spring football season due to concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to concerns and uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the upcoming spring football season, we have determined opting out is our best course of action,” Athletic Director Derek Horne said in a statement. “This is indeed a difficult decision, and I’m especially mindful this will be disappointing news to our student-athletes, along with our dedicated fans and supporters.”

Alcorn State won the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2018 and 2019, and has won six consecutive East Division titles.

“The football program is our largest sport and involves over half our student-athletes on campus, and a decision of this magnitude is also made with the best interests of the community in mind. We looked forward to defending our conference title; however, in these unprecedented times, the safety of the players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top priority.”

Head coach Fred McNair said the program will now move ahead with a “traditional spring practice” schedule. Alcorn was scheduled to play its first game on Feb. 27, at Alabama A&M. It had set a six-game schedule for the spring, which would have been followed by a full 11-game schedule beginning in September.

“Instead of preparing for spring competition, the program will move forward with traditional spring practice to prepare for fall play,” McNair said. “With ongoing health and safety protocols in place, the team will continue with monitored conditioning, strength training, and practices.”

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections