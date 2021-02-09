expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Dr. David Pittman

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

By Staff Reports

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Dr. David Pittman, director of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center, has been chosen for the 2021 Director of the Year award by the Federal Laboratory Consortium.

“This national award is truly a testimony to your outstanding efforts — and I am honored to receive it in that spirit,” Pittman told ERDC employees via email. “I am so proud to lead such a team.”

Each year, the FLC Awards Program recognizes federal laboratories and industry partners for outstanding technology transfer achievements through 11 award categories. The FLC Laboratory Director of the Year award honors directors who have made “maximum contributions to support technology transfer activities in their organizations.”

Pittman began his ERDC career in 1983 as a research civil engineer in the Pavement Systems Division of the Geotechnical Laboratory, now known as the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory. After a three-year stint as a civil engineering professor at Auburn University, Pittman returned to serve as chief of GSL’s Airfields and Pavements Division, and eventually director of the laboratory. 

Pittman, who became ERDC director in March 2017, is no stranger to this award — he also received it in 2011 as director of the GSL.

“ERDC has been honored to receive other prestigious FLC awards over the past 20 years at an organization, project, team and individual level,” Pittman said. “This award is just one more example of ERDC’s sustained level of excellence over time.”

Chartered in 1986, the FLC is a network of more than 300 federal laboratories across the country. Its mission is to provide tools, services and educational resources that reflect the latest science and technology legislation through the most current technological platforms of the time.

Pittman shares the FLC Laboratory Director of the Year 2021 distinction with Dr. Brian Anderson of the National Energy Technology Laboratory and Dr. Walter G. Copan, formerly of the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections