Graveside services for James “Ben” Hunt are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at Belmont Church Cemetery, 4446 Charlie Brown Road, Utica, at 2 p.m.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, from 1 to 6 p.m., with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at C J Williams Mortuary Services.

James leaves to cherish his golden years his wife for 30 years, Jacqueline Hunt; daughters, Jessica (Antonio) Richardson Edwards, Shanta (Potasco) Porter and Tamika Sanders, both of Vicksburg; son, Benjamin McGriggs, Jackson; stepsons, Joshua (Krista) McClendon and Jacob McClendon, Hattiesburg; brothers, Eddie Charles Hunt, Roosevelt Hunt, both of Utica, and Christopher Draper, Delhi, La.; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made in his name to C J Williams Mortuary Services.

James Benjamin Hunt transitioned Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at St.Dominic Hospital in Jackson at the age of 66.