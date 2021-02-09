expand
Ad Spot

February 10, 2021

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

By John Surratt

Published 6:25 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Warren County residents can expect daytime temperatures below freezing with the possibility of frozen precipitation Sunday and Monday, as a cold front moves through the area over the weekend.

“Now is the time to prepare,” Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said. “Make sure pipes and vegetation and vulnerable pets and adults and children are protected. We’re going to have some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had in years.”

Anna Wolverton, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Jackson, said the forecast high for Saturday is 37 degrees with colder temperatures Sunday and Monday.

“Sunday and Monday, it’s not going to get above freezing,” she said. “Sunday will have a high of 29 and Monday a high of 31. The low Sunday morning will see a temperature of 19 degrees and 18 on Monday.”

Some single-digit wind chills are possible, she said.

While some forecasts have included frozen precipitation for the area, Wolverton said the prospect for it in the Warren County area is uncertain.

“It all depends on how quickly the precipitation moves through the area and how quickly the cold air behind it moves in,” she said. “It’s all relative to timing.”

While parts of the Delta could see freezing rain Thursday night into Friday morning, Vicksburg will see mostly rain. And although the forecast for early Friday morning shows some freezing rain and ice pellets and sleet, “That’s a low-end chance at that point,” Wolverton said.

As for any possible winter precipitation Monday, she said that forecast is seven days out, “And with any kind of winter system, seven days out is really kind of difficult to pinpoint any winter weather down here. So while we have it in our forecast, we’re putting it in there to give people a heads up that it’s a possibility.

“We’re fairly confident we will see these cold temperatures this weekend and that confidence is increasing,” Wolverton said.

While the forecast for winter precipitation is a question mark at this point, Elfer said people should not be complacent.

“People need to be ready just in case we get ice,” he said. “I don’t mean panic buying, but make sure you have enough supplies just in case. People should already have supplies. If there is anything good about this, it’s we don’t have any severe weather with this.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Gators push past Provine and into Region 4-5A championship game

PCA steamrolls Providence Classical in South State tournament

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

To earn our votes, we must have candidates who inspire us

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April

Local

Purpose-driven Mission: Animal rescue transport a result of God’s calling

Local

Candidates line up for Vicksburg’s upcoming municipal elections