February 10, 2021

Clinton clips Vikings in Region 4-6A tournament

By Staff Reports

Published 9:23 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Warren Central clinched a spot in the MHSAA Class 6A boys’ basketball playoffs on Tuesday, even though they didn’t walk off the court a winner.

Omarion Luss led five Clinton scorers in double figures with 14 points, and the top-seeded Arrows defeated Warren Central 61-47 in the first round of the Region 4-6A tournament.

Kimani Hamilton scored 13 points for Clinton, Devin Bass finished with 10, and Jeremiah Foster and Allen Hughes had 11 apiece.

Warren Central only trailed by two points at halftime, but was outscored 21-9 in the third quarter. T.J. Williams led the Vikings with 12 points, Del’Jayvien Harried scored 10 and Darrton Allen finished with nine.

Despite the loss, Warren Central (2-16) will finish third in the tournament and advance to the Class 6A state tournament after Murrah had to drop out because of COVID-19 issues. The Vikings will go on the road to play either Tupelo or Olive Branch on Monday night.

Clinton (16-1) will face Madison Central in the Region 4-6A championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Warren Central Junior High. The winner receives a first-round bye in the state tournament. The loser will host either DeSoto Central or Lewisburg on Monday.

MHSAA REGION 4-6A TOURNAMENT
At Warren Central Junior High
Girls
Monday
Clinton 56, Warren Central 45
Madison Central 43, Murrah 21
Thursday
6 p.m. – Warren Central vs. Murrah, consolation game
Friday
5 p.m. – Clinton vs. Madison Central, championship game
———
Boys
Tuesday
Madison Central def. Murrah, forfeit
Clinton 61, Warren Central 47
Friday
7:30 p.m. – Madison Central vs. Clinton, championship game

