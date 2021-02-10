expand
Ad Spot

February 11, 2021

Marker to honor city’s first black police officers

By John Surratt

Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The city of Vicksburg will honor the legacy of seven trailblazers Feb. 24 with the dedication of a marker at the Vicksburg Police Station remembering the “Lucky Seven.”

The Lucky Seven were seven black men who broke the color barrier at the Vicksburg Police Department. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Wednesday approved closing Veto Street between Monroe and Walnut streets from 9 a.m. to noon for the ceremony.

“They were some phenomenal men who came on the Vicksburg Police Department during segregation and at the time they didn’t have a lot of authority to do a lot of things,” Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said. “They were able to endure by being persistent in their determination to be police officers. I think it’s a story that needs to be told and a legacy that needs to be left by a monument.”

The officers, Flaggs said, left a legacy and opened doors for many of the young black police officers, “So why not recognize them so police officers now and in the future emulate (them). They were some of the greatest police officers who walked the city of Vicksburg.

“My intent is to recognize for Black History Month law enforcement officers who leave us a legacy,” he said.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Warren Central soccer star Parker Green signs with Blue Mountain

James ‘Pete’ P. Martin Sr.

Marker to honor city’s first black police officers

Clinton clips Vikings in Region 4-6A tournament

Downtown Vicksburg

Marker to honor city’s first black police officers

Business

Entergy’s Grand Gulf invests in developing first-line leaders

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive

Crime

Vicksburg police arrest wanted fugitive

Crime

Three juveniles in custody following Saturday’s chase with officers

Crime

Police asks public’s help in finding missing Vicksburg woman

Downtown Vicksburg

Looking back: Vicksburg home showed off new construction techniques

Local

Suspects bail from stolen vehicle on Belva Drive

Local

Weather still affecting ongoing search for hunters

Local

Salvation Army distributes school supplies to area teachers

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg cycling project receives MDOT funding

Business

City’s COVID-19 emergency orders, mask mandate extended to April