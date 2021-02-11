Graveside funeral services for Anna Hearn Burnett will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home from 1 to 5 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced and facial coverings must be worn while inside the building.

Anna Burnett passed away on Feb. 6, 2021, in Humble, Texas. She was 68. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was a 1972 graduate of Rosa A Temple High School. She had worked for the Vicksburg Police Department, W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home and Vicksburg Hospital as an administrative clerk.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Abner and Annie Webb Hearn Sr.; and a sister, Annette Hearn.

She is survived by her daughters, Tracie Lynn Burnett of Houston, Texas and Stacie D’Von Lindsey of Baton Rouge, La.; three grandchildren; her sisters, Carrie Hearn Rouser of Los Angeles, Martha Hearn Espy of Clarksdale, Mamie Hearn King of Pasadena, Calif. and Tina Hearn James of Bethesda, Md.; her brother, Abner William Hearn Jr. of Baton Rouge, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other friends and relatives.