February 12, 2021

Doreather Davis

By Staff Reports

Published 8:31 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

Graveside funeral services for Doreather Davis will be Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W. H. Jefferson Funeral Home with Rev. Eugene Ross officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in the funeral home from 6 to 7 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks must be worn while inside the building.  

Doreather Davis passed away on Feb. 5, 2021 in the Merit Health River Region Medical Center following a lengthy illness. She was 71. She had worked for the Mississippi Department of Transportation and was of the Baptist faith. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Matilda Wilson Davis; brothers, Frank Davis Jr., James Alan Davis and Henry Davis; and sisters, Frankie Marie Davis, Willie Louise Porter and Ollie Mae Davis Thigpen.  

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Davis of Vicksburg; brothers, Lamar Davis and Leon Davis both of Vicksburg; sisters, Bernice Davis of Gardenia, Calif., Geneva Davis Porter of Memphis, Tenn., Marylean Davis McClain of Memphis, Tenn., Geraldine Davis of Jackson, Valerie Starr Davis of Jackson, Annie Davis of Jackson, and Rosemary Alfonsa of Los Angeles.

