February 12, 2021

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace handcuffs Samuel Hunter Anderson on Sept. 25 after a shooting on the 9000 block of U.S. 61 South. Anderson is charged with shooting his grandmother, Evelyn Davenport, who later died as a result of her injuries. (Courtland Wells/The Vicksburg Post)

Grand jury indicts Vicksburg man in the shooting death of his grandmother

By John Surratt

Published 8:55 am Thursday, February 11, 2021

A Vicksburg man accused in the shooting death of his grandmother has been indicted by a Warren County grand jury for murder.

The indictment for Samuel Hunter Anderson, 26, was handed down during the January term of the grand jury.

Anderson is accused of shooting Evelyn Davenport at her home on Sept. 25.

Deputies responding to an 8:30 a.m. call about a shooting in the 9000 block of U.S. 61 South arrived to find Davenport with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. According to sheriff’s office reports, she named Anderson as the shooter.

Anderson was found and taken into custody just after 9 a.m. on the property. Authorities also found a shotgun they believe was used in the shooting.

Davenport was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she later died from her wound.

Anderson was taken to the Warren County Jail and later transferred to the Mississippi Department of Corrections Central Mississippi Correctional Facility where he is serving a four-year sentence for burglary.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

