Warren County under winter weather advisory as cold, precipitation move in

Warren County residents can expect frigid temperatures with the chance of some sort of frozen precipitation Monday.

The National Weather Service Thursday afternoon issued a winter weather advisory for freezing rain for the remainder of Thursday into noon Friday, with the cold weather expected to continue through the weekend.



Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said the National Weather Service will hold a briefing on Friday. He said the Mississippi State Department of Health’s drive-through vaccinations for Friday have been canceled and rescheduled to Feb. 19.

“As we head into the first of the week, we’re looking at downright cold,” said Logan Poole, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Jackson Office. “As far as wintry weather goes, we’re still dealing with drizzle and temperatures at or near freezing north of Vicksburg and Jackson right now.”

Poole added that the combination of light rain and falling temperatures will cause plenty of problems over the next day or two.

“As the temperatures fall, that drizzle is going to continue to move south and it doesn’t take a lot of drizzle when the temperatures are below freezing to make things really slick out, and that’s going to continue for the next several days,” Poole said.

“For Vicksburg, you’re probably looking at some sort of winter precipitation as you head into next week, severe cold with temperatures into the lower 20s, mid-20s, perhaps falling into the teens and winter precipitation,” he said.

Poole said the temperatures could be affected by the kind of precipitation the area receives.

“If it’s a lot of ice and snow on the ground, that makes temperatures easier to fall,” Poole said.

Poole said the precipitation from the second round of winter weather could start falling late Monday morning into noon. Monday, Poole said, “Will be our next shot at significant accumulating winter precipitation.”

The present forecast, he said, calls for temperatures in the 20s and teens. Temperatures here, he said, will fall into the 20s by Monday with precipitation moving in. While the forecast temperatures are still changing, he said, some records could be set.



“Whether it’s sleet or snow or freezing rain is up for grabs at this point,” Poole said. “The freezing rain is the most impactful as it starts to coat everything and starts to weigh down on infrastructure,” he said.

Elfer said county residents should take the winter weather forecast seriously.

“A lot of things can change but we haven’t seen an ice storm in several years,” he said. “We’re going to see several days where the temperature’s not going to get above freezing, so I don’t think it’s going anywhere. People need to pay attention to the forecast and make sure you have enough (supplies) where you don’t have to get out.”

Elfer added he anticipates some closings because of the weather.

“Those decisions will be made this weekend, I’m sure,” he said. “We’ll know more after the briefing.”

