expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Warren Central High School teacher Corey Wilson Sr. discusses changes to a robot during his Introduction to ACME class. Wilson also coaches football and track at Warren Central. (Marcus Allen/Vicksburg Warren School District)

Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:53 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021

This article is part of a series by The Vicksburg Post, in partnership with the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, featuring each of the Educator of the Year nominees.

 

For nearly two decades, Corey Wilson Sr. has built a distinguished career in education and coaching, but for him, it is not about his growth, his career, but rather the children he has been entrusted to teach.

“I am very grateful that I chose education as a career pathway because this field has taught me how to provide hope, inspiration, advice, compassion and tough love to make a difference in the lives of my students,” Wilson said. “I teach because I have a passion for student success.”

Wilson, a teacher and coach at Warren Central High School, is a finalist for the Vicksburg-Warren County Chamber of Commerce’s Educator of the Year Award.

The Chamber will select and announce one elementary and one secondary teacher of the year on Feb. 17. The winner of each award will receive $1,000 from Ameristar Casino and the runner-up for each award will receive $500 from Mutual Credit Union.

In addition to coaching track and football, Wilson is an instructor in the Architecture, Construction, Mechatronics and Engineering Academy at Warren Central.

A 1994 graduate of Warren Central, Wilson earned a general studies degree at Hinds Community College before moving on to earn a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Delta State University. In 2017, he earned an education specialist degree in administration, also from Delta State. Wilson also holds additional certifications in STEM, Keystone, health education and physical education.

Wilson joined the Vicksburg Warren School District in 2001 as a health and physical education teacher at Warren Central Junior High School. At WCJH, he also was an assistant football, basketball and track coach.

In 2011, Wilson joined the team at Warren Central High School, teaching Introduction to ACME. He also joined the varsity football coaching staff and continued coaching track.

“My learning environment is structured to service all types of learners including students with disabilities,” Wilson said. “While teaching these diverse learnings, I feel that it is my responsibility to make sure that all learners have a sense of acceptance under my watchful eye. Therefore, I always try to establish a favorable learning culture that permits them to reach and even exceed their goals.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

More News

Seasons end for Warren Central, Porter’s Chapel with tournament losses

Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

Historic perspective: New downtown Civil War museum under development

Church of the Holy Trinity gives schedule of Lenten programs, services

Local

Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

Downtown Vicksburg

Historic perspective: New downtown Civil War museum under development

Faith

Church of the Holy Trinity gives schedule of Lenten programs, services

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County under winter weather advisory as cold, precipitation move in

Local

Police seek public’s help in finding missing man

Crime

Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges

Local

Catfish Row Museum exhibit honors Culkin and black schools in county

COVID-19

As a COVID-19 hot spot, Warren County is starting to cool off

Crime

Grand jury indicts Vicksburg man in the shooting death of his grandmother

Downtown Vicksburg

Marker to honor city’s first black police officers

Business

Entergy’s Grand Gulf invests in developing first-line leaders

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of the Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces five felony charges

Local

Aldermen target 30 streets for extensive paving project

Local

Nichols builds strategies believing every student can thrive