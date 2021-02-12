expand
February 13, 2021

Tommy Holt

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces another charge of armed robbery

By Staff Reports

Published 5:03 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

A Vicksburg man, charged in connection with an armed robbery on Feb. 1, has now been charged in connection to another armed robbery in January.

Tommy Lee Holt, 27, of Vicksburg was charged Friday with armed robbery for his role in an armed robbery of BG Junior convenience store, 4110 Clay Street, on Jan. 14. Holt has also been charged with armed robbery for his involvement in an armed robbery of an individual at Motel 6 on Feb. 1.

During an appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Judge Penny Lawson set Holt’s bond on the newest armed robbery charge at $75,000.

