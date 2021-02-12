expand
Ad Spot

February 12, 2021

Mayor George Flaggs Jr.

Flaggs: COVID-19 orders are working, virus numbers declining

By John Surratt

Published 1:39 pm Friday, February 12, 2021

For the first time since Dec. 13, Warren County is below the threshold to be considered a COVID-19 hot spot in Mississippi, Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said.

During a press conference Friday updating the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Flaggs said the county’s new COVID-19 numbers from the Mississippi State Department of Health indicate the success of the measures taken through the emergency order, which was extended Wednesday through April 1.

“It’s working,” he said of the order. When compliance officer Tabitha Martin-Crawford goes into a business, he said, “They are compliant. We have a rate of 94 percent compliance. We are compliant in Vicksburg and the evidence is in the lower numbers.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health and Gov. Tate Reeves have said that any county that records 200 or more new cases, or a ratio of 500 new cases per 100,000 residents, could be considered a virus hot spot. Warren County has been above both thresholds since Dec. 3.

“As of today, we saw an average of 13.93 new cases per day for the past 14 days and 11.86 per day for the last seven days,” he said. “I call on the governor of the state to remove us from the list if we can go through the weekend lowering these numbers.”

Flaggs urged people to continue wearing masks if they cannot practice social distancing, adding, “It’s working. I applaud the people of Vicksburg.”

He said the city’s employees have followed COVID-19 precautions, calling their work “absolutely phenomenal.” Flaggs reported that out of the city’s 417 employees, only 53 cases have been confirmed.

Flaggs said, however, the employees will have to go through a temperature screening when they return from the Valentine’s Day weekend. “These are precautions to protect our employees,” he said.

The mayor also said residents’ response to getting vaccinated for COVID-19 has been very good. Even with Friday’s scheduled vaccination appointments rescheduled to Feb. 19 due to inclement weather, the drive-thru site at Uptown Vicksburg, which is managed by the Mississippi State Department of Health, but staffed primarily with local healthcare volunteers, has administered approximately 2,000 doses. 

“I’ve never been so proud of Warren County and Vicksburg, I’ve never been so proud of my understanding of being able to understand and collaborate with the state as it relates to the distribution of the vaccine,” Flaggs said. “Let’s keep taking the vaccine and by all means let’s take it so our community will be reflected in these (state) numbers.”

The city’s COVID-19 civil emergency orders are set to expire April 1, while the orders put in place by the Warren County Board of Supervisors are set to expire March 1. Both the city’s and the county’s orders include a mask mandate.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

Flaggs: COVID-19 orders are working, virus numbers declining

M-Braves will stay in Pearl through 2031

Jim McNeal

WCI’s West urges students to remain positive, support one another

COVID-19

Flaggs: COVID-19 orders are working, virus numbers declining

Local

WCI’s West urges students to remain positive, support one another

Local

Vicksburg fire truck damaged responding to 18-wheeler wreck

Local

Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

Downtown Vicksburg

Historic perspective: New downtown Civil War museum under development

Faith

Church of the Holy Trinity gives schedule of Lenten programs, services

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County under winter weather advisory as cold, precipitation move in

Local

Police seek public’s help in finding missing man

Crime

Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges

Local

Catfish Row Museum exhibit honors Culkin and black schools in county

COVID-19

As a COVID-19 hot spot, Warren County is starting to cool off

Crime

Grand jury indicts Vicksburg man in the shooting death of his grandmother

Downtown Vicksburg

Marker to honor city’s first black police officers

Business

Entergy’s Grand Gulf invests in developing first-line leaders

Local

Officials: Get prepared for ‘coldest temperatures … in years’

BREAKING NEWS

Alcorn State announces it will opt out of spring football season

Local

ERDC’s Pittman honored with FLC’s Laboratory Director of the Year award

Downtown Vicksburg

Fostoria neighborhood hosts Yardi Gras

Crime

Louisiana State Troopers arrested, charged with battery, malfeasance

Local

Teller elected president-elect of The Mississippi Bar

Crime

Crime reports: Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg residents charged with possession of meth

Local

Campbell named to Board of Commissioners of the Mississippi Bar

Crime

Missing woman found safe