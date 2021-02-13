expand
February 13, 2021

Former President Donald J. Trump

Senate votes to acquit Trump in historic impeachment trial

By The Associated Press

Published 3:13 pm Saturday, February 13, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Saturday acquitted Donald Trump of inciting the horrific attack on the U.S. Capitol, concluding a historic impeachment trial that exposed the fragility of America’s democratic traditions and left a divided nation to come to terms with the violence sparked by his defeated presidency.

The vote was 57-43, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Seven Republicans broke from their party to find Trump guilty.

The quick trial, the nation’s first of a former president, showed how close the invaders had come to shattering the tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power after Trump had refused to concede the election. The riots — which resulted in a siege on the U.S. Capitol took place on Jan. 6, when Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

Many senators kept their trial votes closely held until the final moments, particularly Republicans who are now thrust into minority status. Democrats took narrow control of the Senate with runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5, the day before the siege.

