VWSD announces school closures ahead of severe winter storm

In a proactive move Saturday, officials with the Vicksburg Warren School District announced schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday as the area braces for a significant winter storm.

“The Vicksburg Warren School District has been advised by Warren County Emergency Management to expect significant icing and extreme low temperatures on Monday and Tuesday causing dangerous road conditions and possible power outages,” the District said in announcing the decision. “Conditions are predicted to be the most extreme that the area has seen in at least 10 years and all are encouraged to stay at home.”

District officials also said that student meals will not be delivered on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials at Porter’s Chapel Academy said they are monitoring the weather and have not yet announced whether or not to cancel classes Tuesday.

Later Saturday afternoon, Vicksburg Catholic School announced their classes Tuesday would go virtual only.

Both VCS and PCA were already scheduled to be off Monday for President’s Day.