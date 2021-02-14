expand
Ad Spot

February 14, 2021

Vicksburg High basketball players watch for a rebound during warm-ups before their Region 4-6A tournament game against Provine. (Ernest Bowker/The Vicksburg Post)

Game Plan

By Staff Reports

Published 7:50 am Sunday, February 14, 2021

The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com. Include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event.

Zeke West Memorial
bass tournament
The 13th Annual Zeke West Memorial Team Bass Scholarship Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Lake Bruin State Park.

This fishing tournament begins at 6:30 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. The registration fee is $100 per boat, with an optional big bass entry fee of $10 per person.

First place is a guaranteed $1500 prize, and additional prizes will be paid for second through fifth places based on the number of entries.

Fishermen are required to have live wells and running lights inspected. For entry forms or more information contact Gary West at 601-529-2775, Becky West at 601-529-1671 or email zwestbass@gmail.com.

Run Thru History
Registration is now open for the 42nd annual Run Thru History, a 10K run and 5K race walk in Vicksburg.

This year’s race will be held March 6 at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at WaterView Casino on Washington Street and follow a course primarily along Confederate Avenue. A 1-mile children’s fun run will follow the conclusion of the 10K and 5K.

The registration fee is $30 for the 10K and 5K. The Cannonball Run 1-miler is free. Online registration is available at runthruhistory.org, or visit the Purks YMCA to register in person.

For more information email Dorothy Hildebrand at dorothy@vicksburgymca.com

WC Junior High tryouts
Tryouts for Warren Central’s junior high girls’ volleyball, basketball and track and field teams will be held in April.

Volleyball tryouts are scheduled for April 5-8, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Warren Central Junior High gym.

Basketball tryouts will be April 12-15 at the junior high gym, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day.
Track and field tryouts are April 19-22, from 4 to 6 p.m. each day at the Warren Central High School track.

Athletes must attend all days of the tryouts in each sport, and have a current physical, gym shorts, T-shirt and tennis shoes. Athletes must also sign up and get the necessary paperwork from their school’s office.

VJHS basketball tryouts
Tryouts for the Vicksburg Junior High girls’ basketball team for the 2021-22 season will be held Feb. 25-26 at the VJHS gym, from 4 to 5:45 p.m. each day. Players must attend both days and have a completed tryout packet, 2021-22 physical, face masks, towel and their own water.

Tryout packets can be picked up from the VJHS office. Tryouts are open to girls currently in sixth and seventh grades.

More News

Officials: Roads are deteriorating minute-by-minute

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

City begins closing some streets due to icing

Vicksburg, Warren Central basketball playoff games postponed

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials: Roads are deteriorating minute-by-minute

BREAKING NEWS

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

City begins closing some streets due to icing

Business

Grocery stores see increase in customers as winter weather rolls in

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department responds to multiple fires Sunday afternoon

BREAKING NEWS

Road conditions begin to worsen in Warren County

Local

Officials urge residents to ‘hunker down’ ahead of severe winter storm

Local

Senate votes to acquit Trump in historic impeachment trial

Downtown Vicksburg

Emergency officials ahead of winter storm: Pray for the best, prepare for the worst

BREAKING NEWS

VWSD announces school closures ahead of severe winter storm

Local

VIS’ McGhee puts focus on students’ growth and ’empowering others’

Local

Prepare for the worst: Officials urge residents to get ready for winter weather

Business

Florist and her team navigate their way through Valentine’s weekend

Crime

Crime reports: Vicksburg man faces another charge of armed robbery

COVID-19

Flaggs: COVID-19 orders are working, virus numbers declining

Local

WCI’s West urges students to remain positive, support one another

Local

Vicksburg fire truck damaged responding to 18-wheeler wreck

Local

Wilson thankful for the path that led him into education

Downtown Vicksburg

Historic perspective: New downtown Civil War museum under development

Faith

Church of the Holy Trinity gives schedule of Lenten programs, services

BREAKING NEWS

Warren County under winter weather advisory as cold, precipitation move in

Local

Police seek public’s help in finding missing man

Crime

Vicksburg men found in former hospital, face felony meth charges

Local

Catfish Row Museum exhibit honors Culkin and black schools in county