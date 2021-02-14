expand
February 15, 2021

Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’

By Tim Reeves

Published 6:28 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

As of 6 p.m., Warren County has announced only one partial road closure due to icy road conditions.

Old Culkin Road, between U.S. 61 North and Culkin Road is now closed. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the section of road had been treated a number of times throughout the day, but those treatments could no longer keep ahead of the freezing rain.

And, given the steep incline of the road, Pace said it became too risky to keep the small section of road open.

Even though the roads in the county remain open, Pace said he strongly urges residents to remain home and off the roadways as conditions are only expected to worsen.

“The county road crew has been out all day putting down slag on county roads,” Pace said. “It remains extremely dangerous to be on the roads. If you do have to travel for work or other necessity, drive slow, allow extra distance in between other vehicles. If not, then stay home.”

About Tim Reeves

Tim Reeves, and his wife Stephanie, are the parents of three children, Sarah Cameron, Clayton and Fin, who all attend school in the Vicksburg Warren School District. The family are members of First Baptist Church Vicksburg. Tim is involved in a number of civic and volunteer organizations including the United Way of West Central Mississippi and serves on the City of Vicksburg's Riverfront Redevelopment Committee.

email author More by Tim

