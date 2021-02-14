expand
February 14, 2021

A firefighter enters a burning home on Hossley Road Sunday afternoon. There was no information as to the cause of the fire, but officials said high winds did hamper firefighting efforts. (Walter Frazier/The Vicksburg Post)

Vicksburg Fire Department responds to multiple fires Sunday afternoon

By John Surratt

Published 3:22 pm Sunday, February 14, 2021

An early afternoon fire damaged a home at 604 Hossley St. Sunday.

The fire was one of two Vicksburg firefighters have responded to thus far Sunday afternoon.

Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said firefighters responding to the 1:25 p.m. 911 call arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the home. He said high wind hampered efforts to extinguish the fire and firefighters were still extinguishing hot spots in the home.

He said the cause of the fire was undetermined. Platform 1, Engine 6 and Ladder 3, as well as an ambulance, responded to the call.

About an hour later, at 2 p.m., firefighters were called to 205 Bazinsky Road after a fireplace fire flashed, burning wood around the fireplace but did not cause further damage.

Engines 5 and 2 responded to the call.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

