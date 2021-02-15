Clifton Dewey Ackerman

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Cliff Ackerman left us peacefully in his sleep to be with Jesus on Feb. 6, 2021. His mind was sound and his life of 101 years was well lived.

He was a true Texan, born in Borne, Texas, near San Antonio. He was a graduate of Texas A&M with a master’s degree in education.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during WWII as a bombardier on a B-17, flying 50 missions over Europe, including the first daylight raid over Berlin. Maj. Ackerman also served in intelligence during the Korean War.

He touched many lives as a coach and principal in Vicksburg and Amory in the 1960s. He was very active at Hawkins Methodist Church and was the director of the YMCA in Vicksburg.

He would want to be remembered for his service to Jesus. He and his wife, Lib, served on the mission field in New Mexico through the Methodist Church to the Southwest Indians for more than 25 years.

He has resided at Good Samaritan Village, Kissimmee, Fla., since 2003 where his visits and prayers for the care ministry through the Good Samaritan Community Church were appreciated by so many.

He is now reunited with his wife, Lib Andress Ackerman, who proceeded him to Heaven in 2011.

He is survived by his son, Bill Ackerman (Joy), Orlando, Fla.; his daughter, Carolyn Pierce (Bruce), Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a niece, Barbara; and nephew, Ronnie of Fort Worth, Texas.

“Only one life will soon be past,

Only what’s done for Christ will last.”