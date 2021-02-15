County courthouse, offices will remain closed Tuesday

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has announced the county courthouse and all county offices will remain closed Tuesday.

The announcement comes at a time when Warren County is dealing with a severe winter storm that has dumped inches of ice and snow throughout the county. As a result, many of the roads within the county have become too dangerous to drive and they are expected to remain that way through at least Wednesday as temperatures remain well below freezing.

County offices were closed Monday due to the Presidents’ Day holiday

Dr. Jeff Holland, president of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said that only essential employees will be asked to work Tuesday.

Also, Holland announced the supervisors’ scheduled meeting Tuesday has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22 at 9 a.m.

He also said that county officials will wait to decide sometime Tuesday whether the courthouse and county offices will open Wednesday.

“We are going to take it day-by-day,” Holland said. “We will wait until Tuesday afternoon to see what the road situation is. We will see what happens.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

