February 16, 2021

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages

By Tim Reeves

Published 5:36 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

Entergy Mississippi has asked its customers to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday.

The request is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting the company’s service territory. Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.

The company’s reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator,  made this request to Entergy and other utilities in its footprint, including other utilities in Mississippi. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period.

Earlier Monday, electric utilities in Texas instituted rolling blackouts to help avert outages caused by high demand.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this request may cause,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “The extreme temperatures over consecutive days are driving up electricity usage. This is an unusual situation driven by extreme weather conditions that much of the country is experiencing. We are working to respond and bring the electric system back to a normal operational state as soon as possible.”

Fisackerly added the request does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.

To balance the demand for power with available supply, Entergy has special agreements in place with some industrial and wholesale customers that allow for power curtailments during conditions in which such curtailments are needed to help maintain reliability.

Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include:

  • Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.
  • Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate the warm air to help with your comfort.
  • Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
  • Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.
  • Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

