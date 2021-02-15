expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Omar Carter

Vicksburg teenager indicted on multiple felonies from April shooting

By John Surratt

Published 12:55 pm Monday, February 15, 2021

A Vicksburg man has been indicted by the Warren County grand jury on multiple counts involving a shooting incident at the New Main Apartments, 2727 Alcorn Drive.

Omar Deshun Carter, 19, 3062 Wisconsin Ave., is charged in the indictment with four counts of aggravated assault-extreme indifference, and one count each of shooting at a motor vehicle and shooting into a dwelling-house in April.

Carter is accused of shooting at a car occupied by four people and shooting into an apartment at the New Main Apartments.

He remains in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

 

In other cases:

• Maurice Townsend, 54, 430 Lake Hill Drive Apt. D-1, was indicted on a charge of enticing a child to meet for sexual purposes.

He is accused of trying to induce a child under the age of 18 for sex. He remains in the Warren County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

• Alexander Jamaal Lindsey, 19, 2025 Military Ave.; two counts trafficking of a controlled substance, on count fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer and one count possession of a weapon after felony conviction. He is indicted as a habitual offender because he had two prior felony drug convictions.

Fabian Wesley Armstead, 35, 913 China St.; fourth-offense DUI.

• Lucius Lee Sparks, 46, 2632 Hannah Drive; fourth-offense DUI. He was indicted as a habitual offender because he had two previous felony DUI convictions.

• Brandon Marquis Johnson, 34, 132 Williams Road; domestic aggravated assault-strangling.

• Shelia Shunta Crump, 34, 1000 Common Circle Apt. 1314, embezzlement. She is accused of taking lottery tickets valued at $2,235.32 from a Circle K convenience store where she worked.

• Tammy Stewart, 45, 115 Dusty Road; prescription forgery.

• Valerie Morris, 59, 432 McAllister St. Greenville; felony shoplifting involving the theft of items valued at more than $1,000 from the Cinnamon Tree.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

‘Worst I have ever seen’: City, county emergency officials respond to treacherous winter storm

Ole Miss, Mississippi State postpone games because of storm

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages

Waste Management suspends trash service until ‘conditions are deemed safe’

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Worst I have ever seen’: City, county emergency officials respond to treacherous winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages

Local

Waste Management suspends trash service until ‘conditions are deemed safe’

COVID-19

State health officials confirm first case of new COVID-19 strain in Mississippi

Crime

Vicksburg teenager indicted on multiple felonies from April shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

County courthouse, offices will remain closed Tuesday

BREAKING NEWS

City imposes 24-hour curfew to support emergency response efforts

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg and Warren County remain in the grip of cold weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Vicksburg Fire Department taking steps to respond in icy road conditions

Local

Hotel fire, stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported overnight

Downtown Vicksburg

On second thought: Waste Management cancels Monday trash pickup

Downtown Vicksburg

Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported

Downtown Vicksburg

Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’

Downtown Vicksburg

Waste Management plans on picking up residential garbage Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials: Roads are deteriorating minute-by-minute

BREAKING NEWS

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

City begins closing some streets due to icing

Business

Grocery stores see increase in customers as winter weather rolls in

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department responds to multiple fires Sunday afternoon

BREAKING NEWS

Road conditions begin to worsen in Warren County

Local

Officials urge residents to ‘hunker down’ ahead of severe winter storm

Local

Senate votes to acquit Trump in historic impeachment trial

Downtown Vicksburg

Emergency officials ahead of winter storm: Pray for the best, prepare for the worst

Local

VWSD announces school closures ahead of severe winter storm