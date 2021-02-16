expand
Ad Spot

February 16, 2021

Bucharest, Romania - February 11, 2020: Shallow depth of field (selective focus) image with 112 emergency number operator (Romanian version of 911) having a conversation with a distress caller

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

By John Surratt

Published 11:59 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The winter storm hit Warren County late Sunday night and since then, Vicksburg-Warren 911 has received more than 500 calls for help from county residents. 

Bobby Rufus, assistant E911 director, said from 12:01 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday dispatchers answered 549 calls for help — 155 of those, he said, were calls involving stalled vehicles.

He said the center’s day shift that worked Monday spent the night at the communications center and began a new shift at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the biggest problem in the county is Interstate 20, where the weather has caused traffic problems as 18-wheelers continue to try and negotiate through the icy roads.

“Interstate 20 is a parking lot,” Rufus said, adding he stayed with an 18-wheeler for four hours Tuesday until a wrecker came to assist.

In other areas of the county, Pace said, there is very little traffic as people are heeding the warning from local officials and staying inside.

Vicksburg Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said city crews have been unable to sand and slag roads and bridges because of the ice.

“There’s not much we can do, we can’t get down roads,” he said. “We’re trying to help the police and fire departments as best we can. We’ve got some four-wheel-drive vehicles; I lent my four-wheel drive to (police Sgt.) Bobby Jones.”

While the city’s street crews were helping the police and fire departments, the city’s water mains department was called to fix a broken 6-inch line at Hillside Drive and Buena Vista Drive, water and gas superintendent Dane Lovell said.

“If that’s the only one we get, we’ll be fine,” he said.

“It seems we go through something like this every 20 years or so,” Van Norman said. “The last one was in 1989 and I was 20 years younger.”

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John

More News

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

Octavia Darden Harris

Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

Downtown Vicksburg

911 inundated with calls during severe winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg Warren School District to remain closed Wednesday

Downtown Vicksburg

Not over yet: Snow falls as county braces for another round of winter weather

BREAKING NEWS

Vicksburg extends emergency curfew through noon Wedneseday

Downtown Vicksburg

‘Worst I have ever seen’: City, county emergency officials respond to treacherous winter storm

BREAKING NEWS

Entergy urges residents to conserve electricity to avoid rolling outages

Local

Waste Management suspends trash service until ‘conditions are deemed safe’

COVID-19

State health officials confirm first case of new COVID-19 strain in Mississippi

Crime

Vicksburg teenager indicted on multiple felonies from April shooting

Downtown Vicksburg

County courthouse, offices will remain closed Tuesday

BREAKING NEWS

City imposes 24-hour curfew to support emergency response efforts

Downtown Vicksburg

Vicksburg and Warren County remain in the grip of cold weather

Downtown Vicksburg

Video: Vicksburg Fire Department taking steps to respond in icy road conditions

Local

Hotel fire, stalled vehicles and impassable roads reported overnight

Downtown Vicksburg

On second thought: Waste Management cancels Monday trash pickup

Downtown Vicksburg

Winter storm’s first power outage in Warren County reported

Downtown Vicksburg

Pace: Traveling in these conditions is ‘extremely dangerous’

Downtown Vicksburg

Waste Management plans on picking up residential garbage Monday

Downtown Vicksburg

Officials: Roads are deteriorating minute-by-minute

BREAKING NEWS

Monday’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments rescheduled

Downtown Vicksburg

City begins closing some streets due to icing

Business

Grocery stores see increase in customers as winter weather rolls in

Local

Vicksburg Fire Department responds to multiple fires Sunday afternoon