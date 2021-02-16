Dangerous roads, winter storm forces suspension of mail delivery

The United States Postal Carrier’s creed is “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.” There’s now the next line … “except when it is a severe winter storm in Vicksburg, Mississippi, that brings 5-to-6 inches of ice and snow.”

Tuesday, the United States Postal Service announced mail delivery in Vicksburg and Warren County has been suspended due to dangerous road conditions.

“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but safety of both customers and employees comes first,” the Postal Service said in their announcement.

Operations at all Post Offices within the following three-digit zip codes will be temporarily suspended: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393, 396, and 397.

