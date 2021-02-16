expand
February 16, 2021

A crew with the city's street department works to clear ice from the intersection of Cherry Street and First East Tuesday afternoon. (Catherine Boone Hadaway/The Vicksburg Post)

Here we go again: Warren County under winter storm warning

By John Surratt

Published 5:20 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Warren County is under a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as the area braces for another round of severe winter weather.

Presently, the forecast for Wednesday is a chance of light freezing rain, showers with a slight chance of snow showers and light sleet in the morning followed by showers, freezing rain and light sleet in the afternoon.

Highs Wednesdays are expected to be in the mid-30s with lows in the low 30s.

Thursday, the forecast is for showers, light freezing rain and snow showers with a slight chance of snow showers,
showers and light freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s with lows up to 20 degrees.
 
The kind of precipitation the area gets, Weather Service meteorologist Logan Poole said, will depend on the temperature.
 
Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer said people need to pay attention to the warning.

“It’s too close to call because if the temperature is below freezing we’ll get ice,” Elfer said. “If the temperature is above freezing, we’ll have rain. We’ll know tomorrow. I believe what’s already on the ground will freeze tonight.”
 
Monday’s storm dumped up to 4 inches of frozen precipitation in the form of sleet and snow with some freezing rain. The nighttime temperature stayed in the upper teens and did not reach the temperatures predicted to go below 10 degrees.
 
Residents woke up Tuesday morning to see snow falling, but a total on the snowfall was unavailable from the Weather Service.

