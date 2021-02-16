expand
Father P.J. Curley places ashes onto a Vicksburg Catholic Student's forehead during an Ash Wednesday Mass at Vicksburg Catholic School in 2018. (Courtland Wells | The Vicksburg Post)

Local churches suspend, modify Ash Wednesday services

By John Surratt

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

The lingering ice and snow, combined with cold temperatures, has forced some local churches to suspend, postpone or modify their traditional Ash Wednesday services that mark the beginning of Lent.

The Rev. Rusty Vincent, the pastor of St. Paul Catholic Church, said Ash Wednesday masses have been canceled because of the weather conditions, while the Rev. Joseph Chau Nguyen, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, said Ash Wednesday services there have been postponed until the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday. 

The Rev. Sam Godfrey, rector of Christ Episcopal Church, said he will host two services Wednesday, both of which will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/christchurchvicksburg1.

“I will live-stream the services at 12:15 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday,” Godfrey said. “This will be the traditional Ash Wednesday service with Eucharist.”

The Rev. Andy Andrews, the rector of the Church of the Holy Trinity, said he will be at the church Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. for Ash Wednesday services. People are welcomed to attend the service, which will also be streamed live. 

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will not host in-person services, but will hold two services that will be live-streamed, the Rev. Elisabeth Malphurs, the priest in charge, said.

“We will have a service at noon that will be broadcast on Zoom and a 6 p.m. service on our Facebook page,” she said, adding people can either email or call the church for the Zoom link. St. Alban’s Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/StAlbansBovina. The church’s number is 601-636-6687.

“The roads here in Bovina are in such bad shape, and we have more bad weather coming that we decided not to have in-person services,” Malphurs added.

 

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

